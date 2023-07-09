Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 183,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

