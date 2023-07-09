Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

