EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $794.42 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. EOS has a market cap of $794.42 million and $112.08 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002656 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,313,606 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,313,605 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.