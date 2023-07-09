Eos Management L.P. Grows Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eos Management L.P. raised its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. IAC makes up 1.2% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 531,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IAC by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

IAC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 276,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.