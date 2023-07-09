Eos Management L.P. Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Eos Management L.P. raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 44.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in JD.com by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $35.76. 12,942,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,892,063. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

