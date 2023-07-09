Eos Management L.P. Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Eos Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. AppLovin comprises about 1.7% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eos Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock worth $683,196,433 over the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.14, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

