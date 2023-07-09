ERC20 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177.14 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $177.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,372.63 or 1.00018821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01073344 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $132.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

