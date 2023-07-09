Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.11 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.11 million and $183,580.78 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00004076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,338.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00323007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00905883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00553497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00062747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00137750 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,249,454 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

