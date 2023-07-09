ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $12.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.8% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,332. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

