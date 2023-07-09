ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 4,672 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,349. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

