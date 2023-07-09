ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 2,090,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,866. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

