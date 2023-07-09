ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,878. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

