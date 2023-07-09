Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $113.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.