Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRRPF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

