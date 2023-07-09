First Bank & Trust Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.06. 1,847,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $208.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

