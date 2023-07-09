First Bank & Trust Has $1.11 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.25. The company had a trading volume of 811,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,844. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

