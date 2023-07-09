First Bank & Trust Has $1.56 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,670. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average of $239.92. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

