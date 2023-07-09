First Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. 3,012,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,937. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

