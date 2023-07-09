First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.62. 504,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,398. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

