First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,061,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,299. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

