First Bank & Trust Purchases 3,746 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 0.7% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,676,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,725. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.