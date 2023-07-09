First Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,550,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

