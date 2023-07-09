First Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

VPL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.16. 702,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

