First Bank & Trust Sells 1,214 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.17. 4,264,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

