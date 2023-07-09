First Merchants Corp Buys 2,512 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $103.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,393,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,014. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

