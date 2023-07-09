First Merchants Corp Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.98. 856,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,214. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 282.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

