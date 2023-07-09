First Merchants Corp Purchases 11,032 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. 2,291,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

