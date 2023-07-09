First Merchants Corp Purchases 501 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.89. 3,673,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

