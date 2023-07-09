First Merchants Corp Purchases 530 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $95.27. 356,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,907. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $96.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

