First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 20.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $684.10. 435,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,228. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.