First Merchants Corp Sells 2,001 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $366,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 119,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. 4,569,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,845. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

