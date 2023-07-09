First Merchants Corp Sells 7,595 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.84% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 174,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

