First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.81. 431,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

