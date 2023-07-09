First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Director Sells $7,389,000.00 in Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $7,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,089,784 shares in the company, valued at $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Paresky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $49,260,000.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $996.38 million, a PE ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.34 million. Analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

