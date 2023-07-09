Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 345,971 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2,530.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,624,027 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after acquiring an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,538,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,052. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

