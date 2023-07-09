Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,363 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $218.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average of $239.92. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

