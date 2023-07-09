Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 26,230 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 122,538 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

