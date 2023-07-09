Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545,570 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 6.15% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLSC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,213,000.

Shares of CLSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,981. The company has a market cap of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

