Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1,730.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 374,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,688. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.78.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

