Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. 1,197,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.