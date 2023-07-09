Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.74. The company had a trading volume of 941,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,179. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.64.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy



MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

