Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 81,839 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,835,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 1,396,259 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $73.31. 2,215,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

