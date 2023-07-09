Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17,542.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $86,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,332. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

