Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,051 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

