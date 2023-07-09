Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $15.30 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

