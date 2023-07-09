Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,580,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132,437. The company has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

