Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 450 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $364.51 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $383.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

