Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 794 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.10. 4,893,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day moving average is $206.93. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

