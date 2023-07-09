FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

GBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 224,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 112.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

