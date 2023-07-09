Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $347.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.54 and its 200 day moving average is $329.71. Gartner has a 12-month low of $231.05 and a 12-month high of $363.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

