Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.
Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $347.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.54 and its 200 day moving average is $329.71. Gartner has a 12-month low of $231.05 and a 12-month high of $363.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
